ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 14 Kickstarter, Open Source, and Field Testing!

Video

It’s Friday April 25, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Next week on April 30, the Cerebro clusterboard will launch on Kickstarter from the independent, community-driven Dutch team at Sparklab Solutions. The new clusterboard is designed to support up to four interchangeable modules like the NVIDIA Jetson NX, Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, or Radxa CM5, all connected on a single board with USB3.1 Gen2 / HDMI multiplexers, M.2 storage and expansion per node, and an upgradable BMC (Board Management Controller) in a micro-ATX based form factor to fit a 1U rack case. Check it out and get ready to back this campaign!

Our next story comes from GÖPEL, which has added streaming capabilities to its FlashFOX universal programmer. The company says that FlashFOX can now retrieve programming data directly from a central server, allowing for up-to-date, centralized, and real-time flash programming. The built-in web server allows access through any browser for configuration and diagnostics and supports remote oversight and maintenance, even at isolated production sites.

In news from the Linux community, Witekio, an Avnet subsidiary, announced it has joined a strategic collaboration with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, to introduce various innovations for the fast growing embedded and IoT markets. Witekio is already an authorized provider for Ubuntu Pro for Devices, Canonical’s comprehensive subscription for open-source security. Said Joe Dulin of Canonical, “Ubuntu is continuing to grow its influence and drive innovation in the IoT space, enabling innovators to push boundaries. With Witekio now offering Ubuntu Pro for Devices, customers gain long-term security, scalability, and the expert support they need to build future-proof embedded systems.”

Finally, we’re featuring our EVP Rich Nass’s recent column about WiFi HaLow, in which he gives us a full download on the spec, Morse Micro, a company that offers it, and the company’s latest SoC/transceiver. He even outlines his own personal field test of Morse Micro’s HaLowLink 1. Check it out!

Coming up fast, your Embedded Computing Design Editorial Team will also be in Taipei for Computex! Click here to find out how you can get involved!

See you next week.