ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 23 AgTech, Z-Wave, M&A, and AI

Video

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday June 27, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, the agriculture industry is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by the convergence of automation, AI, and advanced connectivity technologies. As farming faces increasing challenges, particularly the growing labor shortages, autonomous agricultural machinery is emerging as more than just an innovation. Check out the changes coming for embedded Ag tech in this recent staff article

Our next story comes from the Z-Wave Alliance, which has announced that silicon providers Silicon Labs and Trident IoT have both achieved the Alliance’s newly established Z-Wave Protocol Certification. This certification is designed to ensure that all products developed maintain the required levels of interoperability, heightened security, and continued innovation across the global Z-Wave marketplace. Find out more at the link in the description

In a pair of items, we’re looking at Nordic Semi, which has made two recent acquisitions. In the first news item, we cover the news that Nordic has bought its long-term partner, Memfault, a cloud platform provider for large-scale deployments of connected products. This marks a major leap in Nordic’s evolution from a hardware supplier to a complete solution partner, according to the announcement. And on the wearables front, Nordic also acquired Neuton.AI recently. Digging into that announcement, our EVP Rich Nass spoke to Øyvind Strom, EVP of Nordic’s Short-Range Business Unit on our Embedded Executive podcast. They discuss why a developer should sit up and take notice, and what the design community can expect from this powerful combination down the road.

Finally, sticking with podcast plugs, in the most recent episode of Embedded Insiders podcast, I got into the transformative role of AI in Smart Manufacturing and the impact of 5G connectivity on enterprise operations with Telit Cinterion’s Bill Dykas and Stan Gray, and in the intro, I got into a bit of a heated discussion with Rich Nass about the recent "OpenAI for Government" initiative—a collaboration between OpenAI and the U.S. Department of Defense. Spoilers: I have concerns.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.