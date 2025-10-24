ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 37 Power Management, Rugged Designs, Oscilloscopes, and more!

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday October 24, 2025. I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Josue Navarro of Microchip Technology offered a column about how AI systems and implementations are creating power generation, use, and efficiency problems, and how advanced tech can help generate solutions to these problems.

Our next story is a strategy clarification and a name change from the PC/104 Consortium, which has made the move to change its brand name to RMS Consortium. According to the press release, “RMS” signifies the support of Rugged, Modular, and Stackable computing solutions. The change reportedly better reflects the group’s objective of expanding its foundational technologies within defense, industrial, aerospace, transportation, and energy applications.

In our third item today, Jeff Baldwin, Director of Engineering at Sealevel Systems, wrote a column full of great engineering guidance on how embedded engineers can design for harsh environments. He writes that rugged systems can pass lab tests but fail in real-world extremes, jeopardizing mission-critical operations. His column outlines five engineering principles that he says will ensure embedded systems are validated for resilience, built for longevity, and capable of recovering from field stress.

Finally, we’re featuring Rohde & Schwarz, which is expanding its MXO oscilloscope family with its new cost-effective compact four- and eight-channel MXO 3 series, according to a recent release. The company says this expansion of the line will deliver fast and precise advanced MXO technology and can enable engineers to see more of their device under test’s signal than any other instrument in its class.

