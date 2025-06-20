ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep22 AI, RISC-V, GSML

Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It's Friday June 20, 2025 and I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Nordic Semiconductor has announced its acquisition of the intellectual property and core technology assets of Neuton.AI. This procurement will combine Nordic’s nRF54 Series ultra-low power wireless SoCs with Neuton.AI’s neural network framework with the goal of delivering scalable, high-performance AI for ML at the edge, according to the announcement.

Our next story comes from the evolving world of High-Density Storage. In a column by Nikolaos Florous of MEMPHIS Electronic, he outlines the advantages of the E2 SSD form factor, developed jointly by the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and the Open Compute Project (OCP). Purpose-built for ultra-dense storage environments, he writes that E2 enables up to 1 petabyte (PB) of QLC NAND flash per device, leveraging PCIe 6.0 NVMe, within a compact thermal-optimized footprint, which allow E2 SSD to offer rack-space savings, energy efficiency, and a clear path to replace high-cap HDDs for warm-tier workloads.

Up next, we have a piece from Anil Gandharve, Co-founder of Genrise.ai, who has written a column about the end of generative AI and such “content creation” engines, and the rise of Agentic AI and its more powerful tools for accomplishing tasks.

Here’s a big news item for the RISC-V community. SiFive and Red Hat have made public a new collaboration between the two to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux support to RISC-V. More, according to the release, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 is now available in developer preview on the SiFive HiFive Premier P550 platform.

Finally, we’re featuring Analog Devices’ recent announcement of the formation of the OpenGMSL Association, an initiative designed to revolutionize the future of in-vehicle connectivity, according to the release. The new OpenGMSL Association reportedly will leverage ADI’s Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) technology to create a worldwide standard intended to improve the SerDes transmission of video and high-speed data in the automotive ecosystem.

