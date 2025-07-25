ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep26 072525 Memory IP, BLE, and AI Modules

Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It's Friday July 25, 2025 and I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, this week, Cadence released its LPDDR6/5X memory IP system solution, which is developed to function at 14.4Gbps, a 50 percent increase over prior LPDDR DRAM. The Cadence LPDDR6/5X memory IP system solution allows scaling of AI infrastructure to promote memory bandwidth, and volume demands of next-generation AI LLMs, agentic AI, and other process intense workloads for several verticals.

Of the new release, Boyd Phelps, SVP and GM of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence, said, “The evolution of data centers from HPC compute virtualization to AI training and inference at scale has driven a massive buildout of AI infrastructure, and designing for efficient data movement via memory interfaces has never been more crucial. LPDDR6 has emerged as a key enabler of accelerated compute, providing the speed, bandwidth, power profile and capacity needed to efficiently perform AI inference.”

Our next story comes from Infineon. The company is well known for its secure connectivity solutions and has sponsored one of our Application Highlight columns about using Bluetooth for Remote Controls and management. Bluetooth LE-based remote control technology is in some areas replacing traditional Infrared solutions thanks to several technological advantages over infrared, including how BLE offers free angles to control, longer range, ultra-low power (ULP), low latency, and resiliency to being blocked by obstacles. ULP and robust connection requirements are major advantages, and voice remote demand is huge and growing in popularity, so BLE is on the rise, especially for higher-performance BLE SoC products.

Finally, we’re featuring some news out of Taiwan from Aaeon. The company recently released its NanoCOM-MTU, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module leveraging either the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H or Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H, both 28W. The company says that the new module is ready and designed for powering AI Inspection and Robotics applications.

