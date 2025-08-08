ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep28 Modules, Antennas, HPC, & AI at the Edge!

Video

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday August 8, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Advantech this week introduced two new compact Computers-on-Module in its AOM series: the AOM-5521 Smart Mobility Architecture and AOM-2521 Open Standard Module. Both harness the power and enhanced abilities of the NXP i.MX 95 processor family, featuring a multi-domain architecture with up to six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0 GHz with a committed 2-TOPS NPU boosted for Linux-based edge applications.

Our next story comes out of our Embedded Executive podcast. In the most recent episode, Rich Nass spoke with Dermot O'Shea, the CEO of Taoglas, an expert in antenna design and certification, about the pitfalls in antenna design and how to avoid them.

Up next, Point2 Technology and Foxconn Interconnect Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote the standardization of next-generation Active RF Cable and Near Pluggable e-Tube solutions. The agreement brings a new class of cable interconnects to support the growing need for higher-performance interconnects within hyperscale data centers, according to the partners.

Finally, we’re featuring some of our own news! Due to significant growth in the Edge AI industry and marketplace, we have launched a new “AI at the Edge” E-Newsletter! What’s more, we’ll be digging into the nitty gritty of Edge AI next month at our AI at the Edge Virtual Conference, September 25. This virtual event includes sessions on architectures, tools, optimization, real-world deployment and scalability. And I will be hosting an interactive roundtable discussion on navigating AI at the edge and democratizing edge AI development. Check it out and register today!

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.