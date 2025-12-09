ICYMI: Ep 42 Edge, GaN, AI, YiR, CES, Acronyms for Everyone!

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday December 12, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design, this is our final episode for the year, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Embedded powerhouse companies Advantech and AMD have teamed up to make the most out of Edge compute performance. This means that Advantech has announced that it is centering its next-generation Edge platforms on the AMD EPYC Embedded series of embedded processors. Big news, indeed.

Our next story comes from Navitas Semiconductor and Cyient, which have partnered up to expand the proclivity of GaN technology in India and establish a complete end-to-end GaN ecosystem, according to a recent release. The goals for the project are to design GaN products, digital and mixed signal ICs, and GaN based system modules, targeting India’s AI data centers, electric mobility, performance computing, energy grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification.

Finally, we’re featuring XELA Robotics, which has announced it has integrated its uSkin sensors into a Tesollo DG-5F five-fingered human sized robotic hand with independent joint control. Due to the integration of XELA Robotics’ tactile sensors, the hand acquired a human-like sense of touch without changing its original size. The new tech will be on display at CES 2026 in just a few weeks.

Speaking of CES, I'll be there at the same time to see everything that's new in consumer-facing embedded technology innovations.

The next episode of this show will be coming to you from CES, in fact. This is our last episode of ICYMI for the year.

