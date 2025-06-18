Embedded Executive: Going From Prototype to Large-Scale Production | Sixfab

Embedded Computing Design

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

June 18, 2025

The line between a maker and a maker pro is quite fuzzy. In my opinion, the maker wants to build one of something, and likely won’t want to build more than one. The maker pro starts out building one, but knows somewhere down the line that the project could turn into a far larger volume. 

If you fall into that latter group, does that change some of your design decisions, even where you begin? 

Do you start with a Pi, or do you use something that’s more “professional?” 

This is the conversation I had with Okan Saracoglu, the Vice President of Growth at Sixfab. Hear what he had to say on the subject forward, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

