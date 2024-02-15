BlackBerry QNX SDP 8.0 Scales the Next Generation of IoT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Limited released its fifth generation QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 that delivers a scalable high-performance real-time operating system when combined with the next generation QNX OS 8.0. The platform has been designed on a decade of safe and field proven technology maintaining its POSIX API for a prompt beneficial environment for both QNX and Linux developers.

“QNX SDP 8.0 provides the trusted foundation upon which our customers can truly future proof their products for many years to come,” said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of QNX at BlackBerry. “It fundamentally enables embedded software design to support safe, secure and reliable systems in a way that fully harnesses the benefits of CPU advancements way into the future.”

The QNX SDP 8.0 now works with ARM v9 and GCC 12 and utilizes the QNX Tool Suite and support for Microsoft Visual Studio Code to complement the Eclipse-based Momentics Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and new command line tools including over 200 Unix utilities. According to the company, the platform delivers cloud-enabled OS for development and is capable of supporting innovative CPU architectures like RISC-V.

“As a premium smart mobility technology brand, we’re keen to align with the very best development technologies that will future-proof our investment in world-class design, engineering and innovation,” said Jun Tao, Software Senior Director at ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. “Our early access experience with QNX SDP 8.0 has been incredibly positive, enabling us to integrate all areas of development within a single high performance compute environment that sets our vehicle software advancements up for success, today and into the future.”

