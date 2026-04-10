Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2026 Podcast with SCI Semiconductor

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 10, 2026

embedded world 2026 Podcast with SCI Semiconductor

Haydn Povey of SCI Semiconductor discusses the world's most secure microcontroller with Rich Nass, from Embedded Computing Design.

 

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Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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