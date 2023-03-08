Embedded Computing Design

PSoC® 62S2 Wi-Fi BT Pioneer Kit (CY8CKIT-062S2-43012)

March 08, 2023

Image Credit: Infineon

Accelerate your smart home applications time to market

Check out the PSoC™ 62S2 Wi-Fi BT Pioneer Kit, a low-cost hardware platform that enables design and debug of the PSoC™ 62 MCU and the Murata 1LV Module (CYW43012 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Combo Chip) to get your smart home applications to market faster using a Matter-certified solution.

The PSoC™ 62S2 Pioneer Kit features the:

  • PSoC™ 62 MCU (CY8C624ABZI-S2D44), which comes with a150-MHz Arm Cortex-M4 and 100-MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ cores, 2MB of Flash, 1MB of SRAM, Secure Digital Host Controller (SDHC) supporting SD/SDIO/eMMC interfaces, programmable analog blocks, programmable digital blocks, Full-Speed USB, a serial memory interface, and a PDM-PCM digital microphone interface.
  • Murata Type 1LV module, that provides IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n-compliant, IEEE 802.11 ac-friendly Wi-Fi with integrated Bluetooth 5.0, best-in-class power consumption, and enables small form factors for IoT devices.
  • Excelon™ Ultra 4Mbit, 108-MHz (limited to 80-MHz on this kit) Quad SPI nonvolatile F-RAM in an 8-pin SOIC package facilitates instant, local and energy-efficient data-logging at write speeds that are as fast as parallel battery-backed solutions and provides virtually unlimited read/write cycle endurance.
  • Industry-leading capacitive-sensing with CAPSENSE™: The PSoC™ 62S2 Pioneer Board comes with capacitive sensing interfaces including 2 buttons and a 5-segment slider. Using the 4th generation CAPSENSE™ provided in the PSoC™ 62 Line, self- and mutual-capacitive-sensing systems can be evaluated with this kit.
  • ModusToolbox™ Software Suite for design and development of the PSoC™ 62S2 Pioneer Kit.
  • Mbed OS Support
  • RF Regulatory Certification

Learn more here.

