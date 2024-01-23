SundanceDSP Leverages PolarFire for a Feature Packed SoM
January 23, 2024
Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd. released its SoM1-SoC, a Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA powered system-on-module utilizing a 64-bit Linux-capable RISC-V processor. According to the company, the heart of SoM1-SoC is the MPFS460T-1FCVG1152E device leveraging 461K logic cells, 20 high-speed transceivers, two PCIe hard blocks, 136 MSS IOs, 180 HSIO, and 288 GPIOs.
“Today, we are thrilled to introduce the SoM1-SoC, a revolutionary product that redefines embedded systems development. With its unmatched combination of features, including the powerful PolarFire SoC FPGA, flexible connectivity options, and user-friendly design, SoM1-SoC empowers developers to bring their ideas to life in ways never before possible,” said Dr. Nory Nakhaee, CEO, SundanceDSP.
The SoM can operate on its own for easy implementation by using a general USB-C cable functioning as a power supply, UART, JTAG, and high-speed data transfer. Ideal applications include AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, and more.
SoM1-SoC Features:
- 4GB 32-bit wide DDR4-3200 for MSS
- 8GB 64-bit wide DDR4-3200 for FPGA fabric
- 16GB eMMC 5.1 flash storage
- 10/100/1000 Ethernet PHY with RGMII interface
- Harting iX industrial ethernet connector (1Gbps)
- 2 RGB LEDs
For more information, visit sundance.com.