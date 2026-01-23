ICYMI: Ep 46 Edge, Test, CES & embedded world 2026

Video

Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday January 23, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, BIOSTAR has announced a new dual-track edge computing approach for its EdgeComp industrial computing portfolio. It allows system designers to deploy purpose-built platforms created for specific application requirements, the company said.

Our next story comes from Emerson. The company recently announced it is expanding access to its field-proven NI PXI test platform with new high-performance hardware, and it will reportedly be at a more affordable price point. These additions are designed to make it easier for more engineering teams to adopt scalable, low-cost automated test systems without compromising precision or reliability for AI-enhanced workflows.

Finally, CES 2026 is over, and the energy is still thrumming through me as I reflect back. A few trends really jumped out at me, and in a column this week, I outlined a few of them, including AI, Sensor Fusion, wearables and more.

On the live event front, embedded world in Nuremburg Germany is coming up fast, and your Embedded Computing Design crew will be on the ground and all over that show yet again. Check out our event guide for tips, tricks, and tactics for getting the most out of your participation.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week, and have a great weekend.