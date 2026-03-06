ICYMI Ep52 AI, Bluetooth, embedded world Best in Show!

Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday March 6, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, I’m out here banging the warning drum and fighting the AI hype in my new column, which will appear in the Spring issue of Embedded Computing Design magazine next week. Lucky for you, you can read it here first. It’s time to put away the AI toys and get serious.

Staying on this topic, we had a guest piece from Lauro Rizzatti of VSORA about how AI Is devouring electricity at a truly alarming rate all over the world, and he proposes a novel architecture approach to the long term problem.

Moving on, our next story comes from Mikko Parkkila, CMO and Co-Founder of Radientum, who writes about Bluetooth Antenna Design in Channel Sounding in his most recent piece, and how Bluetooth 6.0 is going to have an effect.

Finally, we’re featuring the illustrious list of our 2026 embedded world Best-in-Show nominees. This year we had a huge number of nominees in 12 categories:

AI & Machine Learning

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

Dev Tools, Software & OS

HMI Touch Screens

HPC/ Data Center

IoT & Connectivity

Memory & Storage

MEMS, Sensors & Wearables

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Security

Test & Measurement

Wireless

Take a look at the full list, and the winners will be announced March 10. Congratulations to all our exemplary nominees.

Speaking of embedded world, this is our last ICYMI before our Embedded Computing Design team heads to Germany for the big show! We are going to be bringing you videos all next week from the show, so make sure you keep an eye on our YouTube channel all week for all the updates. Check out our event guide for tips, tricks, and tactics for getting the most out of your participation while you’re there.

