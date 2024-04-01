Embedded Computing Design

embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 01, 2024

Story

embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories: 

AI & Machine Learning

  • Eurotech - ReliaCOR 44-11
  • Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator
  • ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD
  • Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module
  • Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs
  • Vecow - ECS-4700 Marine-grade Rugged Embedded System
  • ADLINK - LEC-IMX95
  • Connect Tech - Graphite VPX/AGX Orin
  • IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer
  • Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1
  • Enclustra – Pluto XZU20

Analog, Power, & Related Components

  • Dracula Technologies - LAYER®Vault

Computer Boards, Systems, Components, & Peripherals

  • ADLINK Technology Inc. - Open Frame Touch Panel PC - SP2-IMX8 Series
  • ADLINK Technology Inc. - IP69K stainless steel panel PC - Titan2
  • Beagleboard.org - BeagleY-AI
  • Aaeon - UP XTREME 7100 EDGE
  • Cincoze - High-performance & PCIe Expandable Fanless PC - DS-1402
  • Menta - MOSAICS-LP
  • IBASE - AMI240 Multi-OS System
  • IBASE - BYTEM200-121 All-in-One Compact Panel PC
  • Innodisk Corporation - MIPI external cable Fisheye Camera
  • Sealevel Systems - Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computer
  • Supermicro - SYS-E403-13E
  • EKF Elektronik GmbH- 7L600
  • OnLogic - Tacton TC401 Industrial All-in-One Panel PC
  • Digi International - Stay tuned. On April 4th we'll see what Digi International has to share!

Data Analytics

  • Klika Tech - Asset Tracking and Intelligence with LoRaWAN Solution Accelerator

Development Tools & Operating Systems

  • Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module
  • BlackBerry QNX - QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0

Memory & Storage

  • ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - Industrial Enterprise N651Sie E1.S SSD
  • ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. -  N651Si/N601Sc CFexpress Type B cards
  • Silicon Motion Inc. - PCIe Gen4 NVMe FerriSSD®
  • Apacer Technology B.V. - Apacer industrial SD-WORM (Write Once Read Many) Card
  • Exascend - AS500 Series BGA SSD
  • Exascend - PR4 Series E1.S SSD
  • Innodisk Corporation - E1.S 4TG2-P
  • Neumonda GmbH - Neumonda Rhinoe DRAM Tester

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors, & IP 

  • Ambiq - Apollo510 MCU
  • GigaDevice- GD32F527 ARM Cortex-M33 32-bit MCU
  • Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform
  • Infineon - PSoC™ 4000T
  • NXP Semiconductors - Stay Tuned. On April 9th we'll see what NXP has to share!
  • Synaptics - SL-Series
  • Think Silicon/AMAT- NEOX® | GA100
  • Imagination Technologies - Stay Tuned. On April 8th we'll see what Imagination Technologies has to share!

MEMS & Sensors

  • SI Time - SiTime Epoch Platform

Security

  • Cybellum - The Product Security Platform
  • PTC- PTC Perc PVM Protect
  • Pantherun Technologies – AES-Based Encryption
  • WIBU-SYSTEMS AG - CmReady
  • OP4, Inc. - OP[4] Product Security Platform

Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial)

  • Klika Tech - ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution Accelerator
  • Fibocom Wireless Inc. - 5G Premium Smart Module SC171
  • Fibocom Wireless Inc. - Fibocom 5G RedCap Module FG132
  • CEVA- Ceva UWB
  • Abracon - Stamped Metal Niche Antenna
  • Ignion - Stay tuned. On April 9th we'll see what Ignion has to share!
  • Eurotech - Everyware GreenEdge on ReliaGATE 10-14
  • Software AG - thin-edge.io
  • Synaptics - SYN20708 Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 SoC
