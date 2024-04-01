embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories:

Eurotech - ReliaCOR 44-11

Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator

ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD

Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module

Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs

Vecow - ECS-4700 Marine-grade Rugged Embedded System

ADLINK - LEC-IMX95

Connect Tech - Graphite VPX/AGX Orin

IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer

Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1

Enclustra – Pluto XZU20

Dracula Technologies - LAYER®Vault

ADLINK Technology Inc. - Open Frame Touch Panel PC - SP2-IMX8 Series

ADLINK Technology Inc. - IP69K stainless steel panel PC - Titan2

Beagleboard.org - BeagleY-AI

Aaeon - UP XTREME 7100 EDGE

Cincoze - High-performance & PCIe Expandable Fanless PC - DS-1402

Menta - MOSAICS-LP

IBASE - AMI240 Multi-OS System

IBASE - BYTEM200-121 All-in-One Compact Panel PC

Innodisk Corporation - MIPI external cable Fisheye Camera

Sealevel Systems - Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computer

Supermicro - SYS-E403-13E

EKF Elektronik GmbH- 7L600

OnLogic - Tacton TC401 Industrial All-in-One Panel PC

Digi International - Stay tuned. On April 4th we'll see what Digi International has to share!

Klika Tech - Asset Tracking and Intelligence with LoRaWAN Solution Accelerator

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module

BlackBerry QNX - QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0

ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - Industrial Enterprise N651Sie E1.S SSD

ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - N651Si/N601Sc CFexpress Type B cards

Silicon Motion Inc. - PCIe Gen4 NVMe FerriSSD®

Apacer Technology B.V. - Apacer industrial SD-WORM (Write Once Read Many) Card

Exascend - AS500 Series BGA SSD

Exascend - PR4 Series E1.S SSD

Innodisk Corporation - E1.S 4TG2-P

Neumonda GmbH - Neumonda Rhinoe DRAM Tester

Ambiq - Apollo510 MCU

GigaDevice- GD32F527 ARM Cortex-M33 32-bit MCU

Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform

Infineon - PSoC™ 4000T

NXP Semiconductors - Stay Tuned. On April 9th we'll see what NXP has to share!

Synaptics - SL-Series

Think Silicon/AMAT- NEOX® | GA100

Imagination Technologies - Stay Tuned. On April 8th we'll see what Imagination Technologies has to share!

SI Time - SiTime Epoch Platform

Cybellum - The Product Security Platform

PTC- PTC Perc PVM Protect

Pantherun Technologies – AES-Based Encryption

WIBU-SYSTEMS AG - CmReady

OP4, Inc. - OP[4] Product Security Platform