embedded world 2024 Best in Show Nominees
April 01, 2024
Story
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show nominees in the following categories:
AI & Machine Learning
- Eurotech - ReliaCOR 44-11
- Klika Tech: GenAI and tinyML Solution Accelerator
- ADATA Industrial - IM2P41B8 Industrial SSD
- Innodisk Corporation - DR5 5600 32GB Industrial Grade Very Low Profile Server Memory Module
- Intel - Altera® Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGAs
- Vecow - ECS-4700 Marine-grade Rugged Embedded System
- ADLINK - LEC-IMX95
- Connect Tech - Graphite VPX/AGX Orin
- IBASE - EC3100 Fanless Edge AI Computer
- Innatera - Spiking Neural Processor T1
- Enclustra – Pluto XZU20
Analog, Power, & Related Components
- Dracula Technologies - LAYER®Vault
Computer Boards, Systems, Components, & Peripherals
- ADLINK Technology Inc. - Open Frame Touch Panel PC - SP2-IMX8 Series
- ADLINK Technology Inc. - IP69K stainless steel panel PC - Titan2
- Beagleboard.org - BeagleY-AI
- Aaeon - UP XTREME 7100 EDGE
- Cincoze - High-performance & PCIe Expandable Fanless PC - DS-1402
- Menta - MOSAICS-LP
- IBASE - AMI240 Multi-OS System
- IBASE - BYTEM200-121 All-in-One Compact Panel PC
- Innodisk Corporation - MIPI external cable Fisheye Camera
- Sealevel Systems - Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computer
- Supermicro - SYS-E403-13E
- EKF Elektronik GmbH- 7L600
- OnLogic - Tacton TC401 Industrial All-in-One Panel PC
- Digi International - Stay tuned. On April 4th we'll see what Digi International has to share!
Data Analytics
- Klika Tech - Asset Tracking and Intelligence with LoRaWAN Solution Accelerator
Development Tools & Operating Systems
- Wisechip Semiconductor Inc. - Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module
- BlackBerry QNX - QNX Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0
Memory & Storage
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - Industrial Enterprise N651Sie E1.S SSD
- ATP Electronics Taiwan Inc. - N651Si/N601Sc CFexpress Type B cards
- Silicon Motion Inc. - PCIe Gen4 NVMe FerriSSD®
- Apacer Technology B.V. - Apacer industrial SD-WORM (Write Once Read Many) Card
- Exascend - AS500 Series BGA SSD
- Exascend - PR4 Series E1.S SSD
- Innodisk Corporation - E1.S 4TG2-P
- Neumonda GmbH - Neumonda Rhinoe DRAM Tester
Microcontrollers, Microprocessors, & IP
- Ambiq - Apollo510 MCU
- GigaDevice- GD32F527 ARM Cortex-M33 32-bit MCU
- Lattice Semiconductor - Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform
- Infineon - PSoC™ 4000T
- NXP Semiconductors - Stay Tuned. On April 9th we'll see what NXP has to share!
- Synaptics - SL-Series
- Think Silicon/AMAT- NEOX® | GA100
- Imagination Technologies - Stay Tuned. On April 8th we'll see what Imagination Technologies has to share!
MEMS & Sensors
- SI Time - SiTime Epoch Platform
Security
- Cybellum - The Product Security Platform
- PTC- PTC Perc PVM Protect
- Pantherun Technologies – AES-Based Encryption
- WIBU-SYSTEMS AG - CmReady
- OP4, Inc. - OP[4] Product Security Platform
Wired & Wireless Connectivity (Including IoT & Industrial)
- Klika Tech - ESP RainMaker and Matter Smart Home Solution Accelerator
- Fibocom Wireless Inc. - 5G Premium Smart Module SC171
- Fibocom Wireless Inc. - Fibocom 5G RedCap Module FG132
- CEVA- Ceva UWB
- Abracon - Stamped Metal Niche Antenna
- Ignion - Stay tuned. On April 9th we'll see what Ignion has to share!
- Eurotech - Everyware GreenEdge on ReliaGATE 10-14
- Software AG - thin-edge.io
- Synaptics - SYN20708 Bluetooth and IEEE 802.15.4 SoC