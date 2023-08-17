Embedded Computing Design

OpenHW Group Delivering RISC-V CORE-V MCU Dev. Kits

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 17, 2023

Image Credit: OpenHW Group

Ottowa, Ontario. OpenHW Group is now shipping its OpenHW CORE-V MCU DevKit featuring an open-source printed circuit board (PCB) with OpenHW’s CORE-V MCU, several peripherals, a software development kit (SDK) with Eclipse-based integrated development environment (IDE). Reliable connectivity is securely delivered from Amazon Web Services (AWS) via AWS IoT ExpressLink, within AWS cloud offerings.

The CORE-V MCU’s high-performance is built on the open-source CV32E40P embedded-class processor, containing a 32-bit RISC-V core integrating the RV32IM[F]C RISC-V instruction extensions. The supplied SDK encompasses an IDE, Debugger, GCC compiler (supplied by Embecosm), FreeRTOS real-time OS, and demo software.

According to the press release, the following OpenHW Group members came together to deliver the CORE-V DevKit for IoT developers:

  • The CORE-V MCU is manufactured by GlobalFoundries’ proprietary 22FDX process technology platform that is well-suited for efficient single-chip integration of digital and analog signals, delivering cost-effective performance for connected and low-power embedded applications.
  • Design and verification of the CV32E40P processor, the heart of the CORE-V MCU, involved key contributions from ImperasSiemens EDASiLabs and many others, building on the original design from ETH Zurich. The CV32E40P core is based on the PULP (Parallel Ultra Low Power) Platform RI5CY core, originally developed at ETH Zurich’s Integrated Systems Laboratory (IIS) and the Energy-efficient Embedded Systems (EEES) group of the University of Bologna. Digital integration and back-end design of the CORE-V MCU was handled by QuickLogic and CMC Microsystems, respectively.
  • The CORE-V MCU includes QuickLogic’s eFPGA, designed to accelerate AI/ machine learning (ML) and other computationally intensive workloads from the CV32E40P processor.
  • Embecosm is leading OpenHW SW Task Group projects including GCC compiler tools for the CORE-V cores and MCU, while Ashling has led the development of the CORE-V SDK based on the Eclipse IDE, OpenOCD for debug and example programs.
  • The CORE-V MCU DevKit PCB board design integrating the CORE-V MCU and expansion board for the demo were handled by AWS, using an AWS IoT ExpressLink powered for secure cloud connectivity.
  • Espressif Systems – a leading IoT connectivity solution provider, supplied AWS IoT ExpressLink modules for the CORE-V DevKit PCB to provide AWS IoT connectivity.

"We're thrilled to announce the highly anticipated CORE-V MCU based on the revolutionary RISC-V architecture, has successfully taped-out and the DevKit is now available for ordering,” said Rick O’Connor, President and CEO, OpenHW Group. “The collaborative efforts of the open-source community have once again proven their ability to drive innovation and deliver essential building blocks for next-generation MCU designs.”

For more information, visit here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

