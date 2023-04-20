Embedded Computing Design

AMD Adds Ryzen 5000 Series for Strength in Connectivity

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

April 20, 2023

News

Image Credit: AMD

Santa Clara California. AMD released its AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series, power-efficient processors enhanced for “always on” networking firewalls, network-attached storage systems, and other security applications. The 5000 series in based on 7nm technology and has a five-year manufacturing availability. With support for 6, 8, 12 or 16 cores and 24 lanes of PCIe Gen4 connectivity, the series is developed to aid in reliability and consistent uptime constraints for security and networking.

“Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors deliver the ideal combination of performance and reliability required for 24x7 security and networking applications,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president & general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD.

The processors come with reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features that include ECC-supported memory subsystems and has a thermal design power (TDP) extending from 65W to 105W

Features:

  • Scalability up to 16 cores and 32 threads
  • Up to 64MB of shared L3 CPU Cache
  • Energy efficient TDP from 65W to 105W
  • ECC-supported memory and security features
  • 24 lanes of PCIe 4 connectivity (expandable I/O up to 36 lanes with AMD X570 chipset)
  • Optimized performance for enterprise reliability

 Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series Processor Product Chart:

Model

CPU Cores

Threads count

CPU Base Freq (GHz)

CPU 1T Boost Freq (up to GHz1)

L3 CPU Cache (MB)

Nominal  TDP (W)

DDR4 Channels

Max DDR4 rate (MT/s) (1DPC)

PCIe® Gen 43 Lanes

Socket

5950E

16

32

3.05

3.4

64

105

2

3200

24

AM4

5900E

12

24

3.35

3.7

64

105

2

3200

24

AM4

5800E

8

16

3.4

3.7

32

1002

2

3200

24

AM4

5600E

6

12

3.3

3.6

32

65

2

3200

24

AM4

Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research said, “The AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 strikes an optimal balance of power and performance for applications ranging from small-form factor embedded systems to storage, security, and networking systems, suiting the broadest range of customers and use cases.”

For more information, visit AMD “Zen 3” Core Architecture and  AMD Ryzen Embedded Family.

