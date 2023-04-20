AMD Adds Ryzen 5000 Series for Strength in Connectivity

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AMD Santa Clara California. AMD released its AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series, power-efficient processors enhanced for “always on” networking firewalls, network-attached storage systems, and other security applications. The 5000 series in based on 7nm technology and has a five-year manufacturing availability. With support for 6, 8, 12 or 16 cores and 24 lanes of PCIe Gen4 connectivity, the series is developed to aid in reliability and consistent uptime constraints for security and networking.

“Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors deliver the ideal combination of performance and reliability required for 24x7 security and networking applications,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president & general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD.

The processors come with reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features that include ECC-supported memory subsystems and has a thermal design power (TDP) extending from 65W to 105W

Features:

Scalability up to 16 cores and 32 threads

Up to 64MB of shared L3 CPU Cache

Energy efficient TDP from 65W to 105W

ECC-supported memory and security features

24 lanes of PCIe 4 connectivity (expandable I/O up to 36 lanes with AMD X570 chipset)

Optimized performance for enterprise reliability

Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series Processor Product Chart:

Model CPU Cores Threads count CPU Base Freq (GHz) CPU 1T Boost Freq (up to GHz1) L3 CPU Cache (MB) Nominal TDP (W) DDR4 Channels Max DDR4 rate (MT/s) (1DPC) PCIe® Gen 43 Lanes Socket 5950E 16 32 3.05 3.4 64 105 2 3200 24 AM4 5900E 12 24 3.35 3.7 64 105 2 3200 24 AM4 5800E 8 16 3.4 3.7 32 1002 2 3200 24 AM4 5600E 6 12 3.3 3.6 32 65 2 3200 24 AM4

Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research said, “The AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 strikes an optimal balance of power and performance for applications ranging from small-form factor embedded systems to storage, security, and networking systems, suiting the broadest range of customers and use cases.”

For more information, visit AMD “Zen 3” Core Architecture and AMD Ryzen Embedded Family.