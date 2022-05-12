The Road to Embedded World: Advantech

By Rich Nass

Advantech is one of those global embedded computer companies, so their road is not a simple A to B. point to point connection. That said, with facilities all around the globe, the company will have lots to show up the upcoming embedded world exhibition, specifically in Hall 1, Booth 1-207.

For starters, the company will have its SOM-C350 COM-HPC client size C module on display. The module includes an Intel Alder Lake-S desktop socket type CPU for up to 16 cores. Its dual-channel DDR5 SODIMM memory maxes out at 128 Gbytes.

A second SOM that will be on display in the Advantech stand is the SOM-D580, which is a server size D module, designed with Intel Xeon D-2700 microprocessors (up to 20 cores). It boasts 32 lanes of PCIe Gen 4 and 17 lanes of PCIe Gen 3.

At press time, Advantech was hoping to show its latest module, the SOM-E780, based on an AMD EYPC 7003 server-grade CPU. Built to the COM-HPC server size E form factor, it holds up to 512 Gbytes of DDR4 memory and provides up to 79 PCIe Gen4 lanes which, according to the company, is up to 14 more than what’s included in the COM-HPC standard.

