Engineering Hero: Combatting Brain Cancer Mutations with Neuroscience

In this seventh installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River, we’d like to introduce you to Dr. Karisa Schrek, an assistant professor of neurology, oncology and neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, where she also co-directs the BRAF Brain Tumor Center.

Dr. Schrek grew up with four brothers and knew from a very young age that she had passions for learning and helping people. So it makes sense that when the time came for higher education, she pursued an MD-PhD. She combined multiple interests in medicine and biomedical engineering in this pursuit, and has been using her knowledge of neural networks in research of mutated proteins, like the BRAF mutation, that occur in patients with brain cancer in an attempt to develop a treatment or medicine to improve their prognosis.

But you can hear from Dr. Schrek herself in the video above, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content!

