Top Ten Embedded Computing Design Features of 2025

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

Top ten features posted during 2025 based on reader data.

1. Boost Your AI-Enabled Industrial and Consumer Devices with PSOC Edge

Edge AI is a key enabler for the IoT, offering significant market opportunity for intelligent devices, both in the industrial and consumer spaces. Before we dive deeper into this, let’s level set and define two terms that often mean different things to different people, namely Edge AI and intelligent devices. Learn more.

2. Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

Today’s modern and continuously evolving connected devices and environments, such as smart homes, industrial, wearables, and other IoT applications, require solutions that are compact, power-efficient, and provide constant and reliable wireless connectivity. These solutions benefit from simplified designs that accelerate development time, promote low latency, and provide secure connectivity on a single platform. Learn more.

3. Decenta Deploys S25-ARLS-WA02 with Intel Core Ultra for the Edge

Companies struggle to process enormous and diverse data efficiently, often leading to delays and higher cost due to complex needs and limited AI computing power. This is increasingly obvious and problematic at the Edge, where the form factors can limit performance, storage, and battery. Learn more.

4. Mouser Product of the Week: STMicroelectronics ST67W Wi-Fi 6/BLUETOOTH 5.4/Thread Modules

Requirements for wireless connectivity in embedded IoT and industrial environments are driven by demands for increased performance, low-cost, robust long-term operation, and efficient networking and connectivity in smart home, smart appliance, healthcare, and industrial IoT applications. Learn more.

5. The Road to embedded world North America: SINTRONES Brings Edge AI in Motion | Smarter, Safer, and More Connected

SINTRONES will be located at Booth 2029 during embedded world North America 2025. The company will exhibit its solutions designed for next-generation mobility and automation within its rugged-edge AI computer portfolio. Learn more.

6. Product of the Week: Viking Technology’s BGA SSD for Embedded & Industrial Applications

Embedded, industrial, and military applications today are faced with many demands for enhanced data storage solutions that are efficient and reliable, capable of providing continuous operation in rugged environments, with high-density and space-saving features at the forefront of the design. Learn more.

7. Industrial AI Performance Benchmarking with Advantech Edge AI Solution SKY-622G4 and NVIDIA H200 NVL GPUs

Rapid advances in agentic AI, generative AI (Gen AI), and AI-powered inferencing are accelerating data-driven industrial applications—and the server platforms they run on. From manufacturing line inspection and defect detection to medical imaging and process documentation, industrial operators are benefitting from unprecedented productivity gains enabled by AI technology. Learn more.

8. ASUS PE3100G Pairs with Intel Real-Time AI at the Edge

There are many industries seeking to deploy real-time, rugged edge AI computing power, particularly those that require low latency and precise results. Manufacturing, robotics, machine vision, Smart City, and Safety and Security applications require edge processing solutions, and companies are beginning to make investments to meet these needs. Learn more.

9. Supermicro Compact Server Systems for Edge AI with Intel Processing

Server-like features being available at the edge of an enterprise’s network seems like a pipe dream, but if it were achievable, many industries would benefit greatly. In healthcare, manufacturing & robotics, retail, video, smart cities, public safety, and security, in particular, such feature availability in a compact form factor could be transformative in some cases and mission-critical for others. Learn more.

10. Product of the Week: AAEON’s de next-RAP8-EZBOX for Industrial Robotics

The industrial robotics landscape is continually evolving in response to increasing demands. Today’s modern robots must meet the requirements and continuous needs for smaller, more compact solutions in space-constrained environments, reliable system memory with high-performance operation that minimizes excessive energy consumption, and solutions that can react faster and make optimized decisions in safety-critical environments. Learn more.