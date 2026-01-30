ICYMI Ep47 IBASE, Panasonic, Vodafone, John Deere, and embedded world!

It's Friday January 30, 2026, I'm Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

It’s Friday January 30, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, IBASE Technology this week released its IB96W, its 3.5-inch single board computer, leveraging an onboard 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1370PRE mobile processor for space constrained embedded systems that command real-time data processing and intelligent control.

Our next article comes from Scott Zerkle, Associate Director of Technical Operations at Panasonic Connect. Zerkle writes about how customer satisfaction is the key to manufacturing success. He writes, “Staying competitive in today’s manufacturing industry means retaining customers, winning new projects, and constantly evolving based on customer feedback.” Check it out.

In partnership news, Vodafone IoT and Skylo have joined forces on Cellular-to-Satellite NB-IoT connectivity, according to a recent release. The initial phase will see the companies collaborate to test the technology in hopes of offering a full commercial service soon. The partnership reportedly will establish satellite connectivity access for Vodafone IoT’s clients and offer additional opportunities for businesses.

Finally, we’re featuring a field report from our Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver, who had the opportunity to step out on John Deere’s demo site in Sacaton, Arizona for an unveiling of the company’s New Generation of P‑Tier Midsize Excavators. The massive and intricate machines, she writes, showed off power, speed, and a cab upgrade from previous models. You’re seeing some impressive footage she shot, and you should go check out the article. The new generation of 210, 230, and 260 P‑Tier models in the 20‑metric‑ton class will be launching at ConExpo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 3-7, 2026, according to John Deere.

Speaking of field reporting, embedded world in Nuremburg Germany is coming up fast, and your Embedded Computing Design crew will be on the ground and all over that show yet again. Check out our event guide for tips, tricks, and tactics for getting the most out of your participation.

