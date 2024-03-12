Engineering Hero: Time Synchronization for CERN’s LHC

To kick off the ninth installment of Engineering Heroes, we’re doing something a little different. This segment is all about a team at CERN that developed and standardized a time synchronization solution for use in CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. In this video, we’d like to introduce you to White Rabbit, and let you hear straight from the team about how they came together and melded their skills into something spectacular.

