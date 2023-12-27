Engineering Hero: The Bright Future of Bionic Limb Prosthetics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this eighth installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River, we’d like to introduce you to Albert Manero and John Sparkman, co-founders of Limbitless Solutions, a University of Central Florida-based nonprofit.

When you hear the term “bionic arm,” it’s very possible you think of something totally futuristic, or maybe even something robotic like you’d find in a factory. You probably wouldn’t think of a bionic prosthetic limb designed to fit a child and painted in a variety of bright colors.

Well, that’s what University of Central Florida-based non-profit Limbitless Solutions does. Limbitless Solutions was founded by UCF alumni Albert Manero and John Sparkman in 2014 and has since grown from a kitchen table to a venture working toward FDA approval to make their bionic prosthetics prescription-available to patients with limb differences.

But you can hear about it from Albert and John themselves in the podcast episode above, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content!

