Engineering Hero: The Bionic Limbs of the Future Are Here

December 20, 2023

In this eighth installment of Engineering Heroes, we'd like to introduce you to Albert Manero, co-founder of Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit based at the University of Central Florida.

How does one make the journey from degrees in aerospace and mechanical engineering to building bionic prosthetic limbs? For Albert Manero, it was as simple as turning on the radio one morning. Now, he and his colleague John Sparkman run a research program at the University of Central Florida that focuses on building bionic prosthetics for kids.

But you can hear from Manero and Sparkman themselves in the video above, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content!

