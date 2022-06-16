Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design’s Best-in-Show at Embedded World 2022 Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Story

After a two year hiatus, the embedded world exhibition and conference is back in person this year, as are our Best in Show Awards. Below are the nominees for the best products of 2022, judged by the Embedded Computing Design staff. Nominees are split into technology categories and judged based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points). 

Here are this year's nominees in the categories of:

  • Connectivity
  • Computer Boards & Systems
  • Memory & Storage
  • AI & Machine Learning
  • Development Tools & Operating Systems
  • Security
  • Processors & IP

Connectivity

Computer Boards & Systems

Memory & Storage

AI & Machine Learning

Development Tools & Operating Systems

Security

Processors & IP

Stay tuned to find out who the winners are for each category!

