Embedded Computing Design’s Best-in-Show at Embedded World 2022 Nominees
June 16, 2022
Story
After a two year hiatus, the embedded world exhibition and conference is back in person this year, as are our Best in Show Awards. Below are the nominees for the best products of 2022, judged by the Embedded Computing Design staff. Nominees are split into technology categories and judged based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
Here are this year's nominees in the categories of:
- Connectivity
- Computer Boards & Systems
- Memory & Storage
- AI & Machine Learning
- Development Tools & Operating Systems
- Security
- Processors & IP
Connectivity
- onsemi's RSL15 Bluetooth 5.2 Secure Wireless MCU
- Semtech's LoRa Edge™ LR1120
- 1NCE's IoT Flat Rate
- Amazon Web Services' IoT ExpressLink
- Infineon's AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager
- Blues Wireless' Notecard & Notecarrier
Computer Boards & Systems
- Innodisk's M.2 2280 to Single 10GbE LAN Module
- Micro Crystal's RV-3032-C7
- Aetina's DeviceEdge Mini Series (M1 & M2 & M3)
- AI-Blox's Blox
- AMD's Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit
- BeagleBoard.org Foundation's BeagleBone AI-64
- Connect Tech's Forge Carrier for NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin
- congatec's conga-HPC/sILH
Memory & Storage
- Exascend's Industrial-grade PCIe Gen4 x4 PI4 Series E1.S SSD and Industrial CFexpress Type B memory card
- Tuxera's Reliance Assure and Flash Memory Testing Service
- Apacer Technology's Defense SSD Solutions SH24D-25-with-pin-header and DDR5 RDIMM Industrial Memory Module
- Innodisk's Ultra Temperature DDR4 DRAM Module
- Swissbit's N-30m2
- KIOXIA's BG5 Series and XG8 Series
AI & Machine Learning
- SSV Software Systems' eDO/8331: Embedded DevOps Technology Kit
- Supermicro's SYS-210SE-31A (SuperEdge)
- Lanner Electronics' Falcon H8 AI Acceleration Card
- Vecow's ECX-3000 Series High-performance Embedded System
- SmartCow AI Technologies' Apollo
- Cadence's Tensilica Vision P1 DSP
Development Tools & Operating Systems
- Mirabilis Design's VisualSIm Antenna Designers
- ADLINK's Ampere Altra Dev. Platform w/ Arm SystemReady Certification
- Foundries.io's FoundriesFactory
Security
- BG Networks' BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool
- Infineon's OPTIGA Trust M Express and OPTIGA TPM SLB 9672
Processors & IP
- Menta SAS's eFPGA SOFT IP
- GigaDevice Semiconductor's GD32F470 Series of High-Performance MCUs
- Lattice Semiconductor's CertusPro-NX
- Codasip's Customizable Codasip L31
Stay tuned to find out who the winners are for each category!