Embedded Computing Design’s Best-in-Show at embedded world 2023 Nominees
March 10, 2023
The embedded world exhibition and conference is back and as always, so are our Best in Show Awards. Below are the nominees for the best products of 2023, judged by the Embedded Computing Design staff. Nominees are split into technology categories and judged based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
Here are this year's nominees in the categories of:
- AI & Machine Learning
- Computer Boards & Systems
- Connectivity
- Data Analytics
- Development Tools
- Processing & IP
- Memory & Storage
- Security
- Sensors
AI & Machine Learning:
- Lexcomputech’s NET-III 2I640DW-AI
- Supermicro’s Supermicro X13 Hyper-E
- ADLink Technology’s MXM-AXe module based on Intel® Arc™ Mobile GPU
- AI EdgeLabs’ AI EdgeLabs
- Eurotech’s DynaCOR 40-36
- Innodisk’s EV2U-GOM1 Embedded Vision Camera Module
- Lattice’s Lattice Avant FPGA Platform
- ADLink Technology’s EGX-TBT-A500 AI Camera Dev Kit
- Aetina’s AI-MXM-H84A (MXM module for AI acceleration)
- ASUSTek Computer’s PE6000G Edge AI Computer
- LIPS’ LIPSedge F110 3DxAI Frame Grabber
- Edge Impulse’s BrickML
- Diamond Systems’ JACKSON
Computer Boards & Systems:
- Onlogic’s Factor 202
- DFI’s ECX700-AL
- Aplex Technology’s PhanTAM-921CPH
- Cincoze’s CO-W121C / P2102｜21.5” Open Frame Touch Panel PC
- Avnet Embedded’s MSC SM2S-G2UL
- Avnet Embedded’s MSC SM2S-IMX93
- Sealevel Systems’ 12009 COM Express Compact Type 6 Evaluation Board
- BeagleBoard.org Foundation’s BeaglePlay
- Winmate’s R19IHAT-66EX
- Forlinx Embedded Technology’s FET-MX9352-C system on module
- IBASE Technology’s G215-R2514 Outdoor Panel PC
- DFI’s PCSF51
- IBASE Technology’s INA1600 uCPE/SD-WAN Appliance
- IBASE Technology’s AGS103T IoT Gateway Edge Computing System
- IBASE Technology’s SI-624-AI Industrial AI Computer
- Aetina’s AIB-SO21/31 & AIB-SN31/41 (one same carrier board that supports both an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano SoM)
- Connect Tech’s Polaris Embedded System with NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX
- Diamond Systems’ GEODE
Connectivity:
- Digi International’s Digi XBee 3 Global Cellular
- Silicon Labs’ EFR32xG27 Wireless SoCs: BG27&MG27
- Silicon Labs’ SiWx917
- Silicon Labs’ FG25+EFF01
- Memfault’s Memfault's IoT Reliability Platform
- Microchip’s Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 10BASE-T1S and 100BASE-T1 Devices
- Synaptics’ SYN4382 Triple Combo 2
Data Analytics:
Development Tools:
Processing & IP:
- Andres Technology’s AndesCore™ N25F-SE
- GigaDevice’s GD32E230 Entry-level 32-bit MCUs
- SSV Software Systems’ eDNP/8331 Embedded Linux Module as CAD Function Block
- CAST’s EMSA5-FS Functional Safety Embedded RISC-V Processor
- STMicroelectronics’ STM32H5
- Menta SAS’ Menta eFPGA IP
Storage & Memory:
- Udinfo’s PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 High Capacity 8TB solution
- Exascend’s Exascend Industrial-grade 8 TB PCIe Gen4 PI4 Series M.2 2280 SSD
- Tuxera’s Tuxera Reliance Sense
- Apacer Technology’s SV25T Transformed SSD series
- Innodisk’s nanoSSD 4TE3 BGA SSD
- Innodisk’s DDR5 Ultra Temperature SODIMM
- ADATA Technology’s Industrial Temperature SD Card - ISDD33K (512GB)
- ADATA Technology’s Industrial Temperature NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD Series
- Everspin’s EM064LX
- BIWIN Storage Technology’s BIWIN PCIe Gen4 BGA SSD EP400
Security:
- Digi International’s Digi ConnectCore Security Services
- Infineon’s OPTIGA TPM SLB 9673
- Exein’s Exein Analyzer
- Exein’s Exein runtime
- Emproof’s Emproof Nyx
- Cybellum’s The Product Security Platform
- BG Networks’ AnCyR Anomaly Detection and Cyber Resilience Automotive ECU Security Software
Sensors:
- Bosch Sensortec’s BMV080 – Particulate Matter Sensor
- WiseChip Semiconductor’s Direct viewing miniature near-eye system
- onsemi’s AR0822
- Synaptics’ Resonate
Stay tuned to find out our 2023 winners!