Embedded Computing Design’s Best-in-Show at embedded world 2023 Nominees

March 10, 2023

The embedded world exhibition and conference is back and as always, so are our Best in Show Awards. Below are the nominees for the best products of 2023, judged by the Embedded Computing Design staff. Nominees are split into technology categories and judged based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points). 

Here are this year's nominees in the categories of:

  • AI & Machine Learning
  • Computer Boards & Systems
  • Connectivity
  • Data Analytics
  • Development Tools
  • Processing & IP
  • Memory & Storage
  • Security
  • Sensors

AI & Machine Learning:

Computer Boards & Systems:

Connectivity:

Data Analytics:

Development Tools:

Processing & IP:

Storage & Memory:

Security:

Sensors:

Stay tuned to find out our 2023 winners!

